Albuquerque Comic Con 2018 begins with a bang

Joy Wang
January 12, 2018 10:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Comic fans and pop culture aficionados are descending upon the Duke City once again this weekend as the Albuquerque Comic Con gets underway.

Usually, Friday is just a preview day of the convention's main attractions. But organizers went bigger for 2018 with a launch party and appearances by celebrities.

Among those attractions that will be on tap for Saturday and Sunday: Panels, Q&A sessions, video games, work from artists and much more.

Joy Wang


January 12, 2018 10:34 PM
