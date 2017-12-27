VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Coors at Fortuna closed after crash, APD says

KOB.com Web Staff
December 27, 2017 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police shut down the intersection of Coors Fortuna in response to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening.

Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Daren DeAguero said one person was critically injured in the crash. Police believe the northbound vehicle was speeding toward the intersection when it T-boned a second vehicle turning onto eastbound Fortuna.

People in both vehicles were hospitalized, DeAguero said.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 27, 2017 10:11 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 09:00 PM

