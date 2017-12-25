WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

Albuquerque enjoys warm weather on Christmas

Meg Hilling
December 25, 2017 08:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE – How did you spend Christmas day?

Advertisement

It turns out many New Mexicans made the most of the near-record warm temperatures and headed outdoors to celebrate the holiday this year.

"We came out fishing today. I normally go fishing a couple times a week anyway," Alfonso Padilla said.

From casting a line to handing out food to the homeless, New Mexicans were out and about on Monday.

"Got to burn off last night's Christmas Eve dinner and get ready for Christmas dinner tonight," said Cornel Heitzman, who could be found jogging around town. "So got to drop a few calories and work up the appetite again."

Jordan Davila, meanwhile, was using a new metal detector that may or may not had been working as advertised…

"They are not so good. They pick up just about everything,” he said. “I feel like it just goes from aluminum to the 5 cents to the 10 cents and it just hopes all over, beeps real loud."

But while not every gift worked out, there were still plenty of smiles to go around as families and friends enjoyed the holiday together, and created more memories to last a lifetime. 

Credits

Meg Hilling


Created: December 25, 2017 08:27 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

A Christmas miracle 21 years in the making
A Facebook post created by Trujillo's daughter on Christmas, two days after connecting with her online.
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve
Man arrested for allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Christmas Eve fire may have led to no water for some Placitas residents
Christmas Eve fire may have led to no water for some Placitas residents

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


ENMU student housing to get major overhaul
ENMU student housing to get major overhaul
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Neighbors: man who admittedly set house on fire was seeing faces, shadows
Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride
Weir believes now is time for Lobos to hit their stride
A Christmas miracle 21 years in the making
A Facebook post created by Trujillo's daughter on Christmas, two days after connecting with her online.
Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner
Stolen dog reunited with Denver owner