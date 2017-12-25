Albuquerque enjoys warm weather on Christmas

From casting a line to handing out food to the homeless, New Mexicans were out and about on Monday.

"Got to burn off last night's Christmas Eve dinner and get ready for Christmas dinner tonight," said Cornel Heitzman, who could be found jogging around town. "So got to drop a few calories and work up the appetite again."

Jordan Davila, meanwhile, was using a new metal detector that may or may not had been working as advertised…

"They are not so good. They pick up just about everything,” he said. “I feel like it just goes from aluminum to the 5 cents to the 10 cents and it just hopes all over, beeps real loud."

But while not every gift worked out, there were still plenty of smiles to go around as families and friends enjoyed the holiday together, and created more memories to last a lifetime.