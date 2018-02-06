Albuquerque firefighters quick to put out early morning mobile home fire | KOB 4
Albuquerque firefighters quick to put out early morning mobile home fire

Marian Camacho
February 06, 2018 07:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque firefighters were called out to an early morning fire in the southeast part of town on Tuesday.

Fire officials say AFD units arrived at about 2:45 a.m. to the area of Cochiti and Florida.  Upon arrival crews saw light smoke and flames coming from a mobile home.

An offensive attack was initiated and the fire was under control within ten minutes. Officials say the home seemed to have been boarded up and abandoned.

There were no injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.


