Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death

The Associated Press
January 03, 2018 03:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of an Albuquerque carpenter and church deacon who police say was run over while trying to stop five teenagers from stealing his van.

Daniel Lee Sandoval, 20, also pleaded guilty to 35 other charges on Tuesday after an agreement was reached with prosecutors.

According to Sandoval's attorney, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 48 other charges against him in exchange for his guilty pleas to mostly nonviolent crimes.

Police say Hector Aguirre held onto his van as the teens attempted to steal it in September 2016.

Court documents say Sandoval is the third of five charged in the Aguirre's death to reach plea agreements with prosecutors.


Created: January 03, 2018 03:35 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

