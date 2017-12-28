Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's
Colton Shone
December 28, 2017 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The year of 2017 is coming to a close, and that means a lot of people will be celebrating New Year's weekend. But think before you drink. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says police are ready to bust you if you drive drunk.
The ads against drunk driving get shown all the time in an effort to ENDWI. But the tragic effects of someone drinking and then getting behind the wheel are common.
The latest one is suspected of happening just days before Christmas. Officials say Julianna Montano was drunk when she left Route 66 Casino and hit another car that rolled over. A woman in that car was killed. Montano is now in jail.
"We've had 31 alcohol-involved driver fatalities through November and 122 alcohol-involved fatalities statewide," said Mayor Tim Keller.
He said enough is enough. That's why he and interim APD Chief Mike Geier said they are ready to bust drunk drivers this weekend with checkpoints and officers on the lookout.
"Drunk driving isn't just putting themselves at risk. They're putting everyone else at risk in the community. That's not acceptable and we're going to have to keep repeating that message unfortunately that it's not acceptable," Geier said.
According to police, from January through November of this year there were 1,200 DWI arrests. That number is expected to go up when December's numbers are added. In all of 2016, 1,455 DWI arrests were made.
Officials say eight officers and one sergeant are dedicated to the department's DWI unit. But as New Mexicans start a new year, Keller said that could change.
"Certainly, it's one unit that we want to look at and see if we want to add resources there as well," he said.
Keller says the city has teamed up with Uber to give people $10 credits to get home safely with the code ABQNYE17. He said that code could be used four times.
