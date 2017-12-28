Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's

"We've had 31 alcohol-involved driver fatalities through November and 122 alcohol-involved fatalities statewide," said Mayor Tim Keller.

He said enough is enough. That's why he and interim APD Chief Mike Geier said they are ready to bust drunk drivers this weekend with checkpoints and officers on the lookout.

"Drunk driving isn't just putting themselves at risk. They're putting everyone else at risk in the community. That's not acceptable and we're going to have to keep repeating that message unfortunately that it's not acceptable," Geier said.

According to police, from January through November of this year there were 1,200 DWI arrests. That number is expected to go up when December's numbers are added. In all of 2016, 1,455 DWI arrests were made.

Officials say eight officers and one sergeant are dedicated to the department's DWI unit. But as New Mexicans start a new year, Keller said that could change.

"Certainly, it's one unit that we want to look at and see if we want to add resources there as well," he said.

Keller says the city has teamed up with Uber to give people $10 credits to get home safely with the code ABQNYE17. He said that code could be used four times.