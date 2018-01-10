Thieves distract cigar shop employee, take off with his car

"So we upgraded all our cameras just because, you know, they're constantly stealing," he said. "We've had to put locked cabinets for all our higher end accessories."

Surveillance cameras caught two suspects checking out those accessories when the opportunity presented itself late last week.

"They came in, saw that there was only one person up front, and they managed to distract him and grab his keys and take off with his car," Monte said.

Footage shows one man working to distract while the second had time to go into the parking lot and figure out which car was a match for those stolen keys. Then he drove away in it.

Just like that, security has been stepped up yet again. No one is allowed in the humidor alone anymore, and newly installed windows give employees a good view of anyone who is.

"Crime is going to happen. If we don’t stay on top of it, I mean it forces business owners and homeowners everyone to be more vigilant and pay attention to their surroundings," Monte said.

The stolen car is a white, four-door Volkswagen Passat. It is still missing. If you know anything, contact Albuquerque police at (505) 242-STOP.