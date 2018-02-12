Albuquerque officials issue health warning due to blowing dust | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque officials issue health warning due to blowing dust

Albuquerque officials issue health warning due to blowing dust

David Lynch
February 12, 2018 02:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High winds and blowing dust in the metro area have led city officials to issue a health alert for residents spending time outside.

Advertisement

The alert is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. The city is recommending that young children, seniors, and those who suffer from respiratory and heart conditions limit their time spent outside.

Officials also recommend residents keep their doors and windows closed, "especially for individuals sensitive to particulate pollution."

 

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Created: February 12, 2018 02:32 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
New details released as police search for shooting suspect
New details released as police search for shooting suspect
Woman arrives home to find armed burglar in bedroom
Woman arrives home to find armed burglar in bedroom
State police: 1 dead after armed robbery at Edgewood gas station
State police: 1 dead after armed robbery at Edgewood gas station

Advertisement




Trump unveils 2019 budget as Gov. Martinez makes case for infrastructure needs
Trump unveils 2019 budget as Gov. Martinez makes case for infrastructure needs
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
Lawmakers push for use of medical cannabis amid opioid addiction crisis
Lawmakers push for use of medical cannabis amid opioid addiction crisis
UNM Regents to vote on possible on-campus taproom Tuesday
UNM Regents to vote on possible on-campus taproom Tuesday
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
 