Albuquerque officials issue health warning due to blowing dust
David Lynch
February 12, 2018 02:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High winds and blowing dust in the metro area have led city officials to issue a health alert for residents spending time outside.
The alert is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. The city is recommending that young children, seniors, and those who suffer from respiratory and heart conditions limit their time spent outside.
Officials also recommend residents keep their doors and windows closed, "especially for individuals sensitive to particulate pollution."
Credits
David Lynch
Created: February 12, 2018 02:32 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved