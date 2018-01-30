Auto theft operation a success, APD chief says | KOB 4
Auto theft operation a success, APD chief says

Kassi Nelson
January 30, 2018 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Interim Police Chief Mike Geier said it took old-fashioned police work to carry out an auto theft sting last week.

The operation took place in the southeast part of Albuquerque where most of the city’s stolen vehicles end up. Around 40 officers flooded the area to target stolen vehicles and those responsible. They looked for suspicious activity and ran license plates.

Geier said they also utilized the department's air support unit flying their fixed wing and helicopter eight hours a day so if the suspect took off they could be tracked safely. During the four-day operation, 23 vehicles were recovered.

More than 8,000 vehicles were stolen in 2017, up from 7,700 in 2016.

APD said what's the most alarming is the criminal history of those involved. Officers arrested 22 felons. One offender had eight prior felony arrests and 19 felony charges including five for auto theft. Another had six prior felony arrests on 30 felony charges.

Police also cleared 19 felony warrants, arrested four people for misdemeanors, cleared seven misdemeanor warrants, and conducted 158 traffic stops.

Geier said they'll continue the stings throughout the year. APD leadership is also fighting for two bills in the legislature that will make it more difficult for thieves to sell stolen vehicles to auto recycler businesses.


Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 30, 2018 06:23 PM
Created: January 30, 2018 06:04 PM

