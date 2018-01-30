Auto theft operation a success, APD chief says

More than 8,000 vehicles were stolen in 2017, up from 7,700 in 2016.

APD said what's the most alarming is the criminal history of those involved. Officers arrested 22 felons. One offender had eight prior felony arrests and 19 felony charges including five for auto theft. Another had six prior felony arrests on 30 felony charges.

Police also cleared 19 felony warrants, arrested four people for misdemeanors, cleared seven misdemeanor warrants, and conducted 158 traffic stops.

Geier said they'll continue the stings throughout the year. APD leadership is also fighting for two bills in the legislature that will make it more difficult for thieves to sell stolen vehicles to auto recycler businesses.