Police arrest suspect in September bike path murder

After the murder occurred, Zigler was arrested in November for probation violation. Then in December, police received a tip about Zigler possibly being the murder suspect. A witness told police Zigler admitted to killing Hicks, prompting officers to question him about his relationship with Hicks.

A second witness allegedly told police Zigler admitted to the murder to her as well.

"The locations of [Hicks'] injuries are consistent with the information that [Zigler} told witnesses," the police report says. "This includes the number of stab wounds and their locations."

Both witnesses said Zigler told them he left Hicks to die, the criminal complaint states, which investigators say is consistent with a trail of blood found at the scene. According to transcripts from a phone call from jail in the criminal complaint, Zigler also told one of the witnesses what he told her about the murder was true.

Zigler is jailed the Metropolitan Detention Center.