Police arrest suspect in September bike path murder

J.R. Oppenheim
January 08, 2018 08:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police charged a 35-year-old man with murder after officers found a deceased victim on a bike path this past September.

According to a criminal complaint, Charles Zigler faces an open count of murder for the death of 33-year-old Eric Hicks. Police discovered Hicks' remains on Sept. 15 on the path near the 3200 block of Candelaria.

Investigators believe Hicks' death is drug-related. The victim's girlfriend allegedly told officers she believed Hicks stole a "large bag of meth" from a drug house in the area, the police report states. Hicks was also warned to "watch his back," the girlfriend reportedly told police.

After the murder occurred, Zigler was arrested in November for probation violation. Then in December, police received a tip about Zigler possibly being the murder suspect. A witness told police Zigler admitted to killing Hicks, prompting officers to question him about his relationship with Hicks.

A second witness allegedly told police Zigler admitted to the murder to her as well.

"The locations of [Hicks'] injuries are consistent with the information that [Zigler} told witnesses," the police report says. "This includes the number of stab wounds and their locations."

Both witnesses said Zigler told them he left Hicks to die, the criminal complaint states, which investigators say is consistent with a trail of blood found at the scene. According to transcripts from a phone call from jail in the criminal complaint, Zigler also told one of the witnesses what he told her about the murder was true.

Zigler is jailed the Metropolitan Detention Center.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 08, 2018 08:54 PM
Created: January 08, 2018 08:44 PM

