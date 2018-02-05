City Council honors officer who adopted addicted infant | KOB 4
City Council honors officer who adopted addicted infant

KOB.com Web Staff
February 05, 2018 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The praise continues to pour in for an Albuquerque Police Department officer and his wife who adopted a baby from a pregnant homeless drug addict.

President Donald Trump recognized Ryan and Rebecca Holets during his State of the Union address last week. The couple is now back home in Albuquerque, and the City Council honored Holets with a special proclamation at its Monday night meeting.

"We're hoping that the attention can be refocused on important issues and people can understand that the system as is -- is not perfect and that there needs to be a lot of work done," Holets said. "That's what we're hoping. Don't look at us. Look at the issue."

On Tuesday morning, the Holets family is scheduled to visit the state capital. The House will declare Tuesday as New Mexico's Angels on Earth Day in their honor. It's also a day meant to promote adoption and drug treatment awareness.


