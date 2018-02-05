City Council honors officer who adopted addicted infant

President Donald Trump recognized Ryan and Rebecca Holets during his State of the Union address last week. The couple is now back home in Albuquerque, and the City Council honored Holets with a special proclamation at its Monday night meeting.

"We're hoping that the attention can be refocused on important issues and people can understand that the system as is -- is not perfect and that there needs to be a lot of work done," Holets said. "That's what we're hoping. Don't look at us. Look at the issue."