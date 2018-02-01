APD launches new initiative in West Bluff area

On Jan. 29, Olvera said he and some other APD leaders walked door to door, handing out flyers to businesses near Ouray and I-40 like Walmart and Home Depot. They explained that they'd like to launch an initiative similar to a neighborhood watch that will encourage the business owners to get to know their neighbors.

"It really is increasing community policing, but more so increasing the communication among the business owners so that they can identify the issues that are occurring in one part of the business, and relay that to the next-door neighbor,” said Olvera.

On Feb. 1, they had their first organized meeting with the business leaders to explain their plan.

"What we're doing on our end is we're going to provide the manpower," Olvera said. "We're going to bring in bike units to help patrol the area to let them know our commitment into what we believe could be a very safe part of not only the northwest but in Albuquerque."

They plan to meet with business leaders every month to talk about how they can protect themselves from crime. Olvera said the initiative is starting in the West Bluff neighborhood because they're seeing high rates of auto burglaries, auto thefts, home burglaries, and calls of suspicious activity and drug use.

"This area is the highest amount of crime occurring out of all of the northwest area command," he said

Olvera said he hopes this effort sends a strong message to criminals and helps make shoppers and nearby residents feel safe.

"We're not going to tolerate it, and we have the business owners behind our back, letting us know that they support us," he said. "And we support them in making sure that this is a safe area for all."