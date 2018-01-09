Community meeting with APD leadership leaves both sides optimistic

Eden's replacement, retired Rio Rancho Police Chief Mike Geier, has pledged a renewed focus on community policing. Part of the plan, according to APD, includes meetings with community advocates. Last week, members of the collective APD Forward held a roundtable discussion with Geier.

"I left with a positive feeling, an optimistic feeling," said Albuquerque attorney Stephen Torres.

Torres was one of about 20 community stakeholders in the room during the Jan. 4 meeting. He was representing the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force on Social Justice.

"(Geier) seems to know what it's going to take to fix this and to bring about some changes, so we can all comply with the settlement agreement," Torres said.

Torres became involved in police issues after APD officers shot and killed his son Christopher in 2011. Torres said last week's meeting was widely attended by representatives from religious groups, disability advocates and defense attorneys.

"Chief Geier walked away feeling really good about it and the relationships," APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. "He's big on building relationships. His past with APD, working in the southeast command, it's all about relationships and real thorough community policing."

Gallegos said the chief left optimistic about rebuilding relationships as well.

Torres said an hour-and-a-half meeting turned into two hours. He said Geier addressed his determination to resolve a backlog of use of force investigations never cleared under Eden.

But there is always a measured amount of caution, according to Torres.

"Quite frankly, that was pretty much the same thing we heard from Chief Eden when he came on board," he said. "We'll have to see how things develop, but I'm hoping they're off to a good start."

He said there will have to be measurable results before any real relief.

"The rubber has to meet the road as they say," Torres said.