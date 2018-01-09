Community meeting with APD leadership leaves both sides optimistic
Caleb James
January 09, 2018 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- There may be new leadership at City Hall and the Albuquerque Police Department, but does that mean a new day for citizens too?
KOB has learned the new chief of New Mexico's largest police department has been actively meeting with community advocates and organizers. On Tuesday, a prominent community organizer and a representative from APD offered perspective on one meeting of dozens of stakeholders that took place last week at the American Civil Liberties Union Albuquerque office.
When former APD Chief Gorden Eden prepared to leave his post in December, the department was suffering from crippled morale and public scandal, including a high-profile feud with the department's own independent Department of Justice monitor James Ginger.
Eden's replacement, retired Rio Rancho Police Chief Mike Geier, has pledged a renewed focus on community policing. Part of the plan, according to APD, includes meetings with community advocates. Last week, members of the collective APD Forward held a roundtable discussion with Geier.
"I left with a positive feeling, an optimistic feeling," said Albuquerque attorney Stephen Torres.
Torres was one of about 20 community stakeholders in the room during the Jan. 4 meeting. He was representing the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force on Social Justice.
"(Geier) seems to know what it's going to take to fix this and to bring about some changes, so we can all comply with the settlement agreement," Torres said.
Torres became involved in police issues after APD officers shot and killed his son Christopher in 2011. Torres said last week's meeting was widely attended by representatives from religious groups, disability advocates and defense attorneys.
"Chief Geier walked away feeling really good about it and the relationships," APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. "He's big on building relationships. His past with APD, working in the southeast command, it's all about relationships and real thorough community policing."
Gallegos said the chief left optimistic about rebuilding relationships as well.
Torres said an hour-and-a-half meeting turned into two hours. He said Geier addressed his determination to resolve a backlog of use of force investigations never cleared under Eden.
But there is always a measured amount of caution, according to Torres.
"Quite frankly, that was pretty much the same thing we heard from Chief Eden when he came on board," he said. "We'll have to see how things develop, but I'm hoping they're off to a good start."
He said there will have to be measurable results before any real relief.
"The rubber has to meet the road as they say," Torres said.
Credits
Updated: January 09, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 09:26 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved