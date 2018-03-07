APD: Motorcyclist dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing
J.R. Oppenheim
March 07, 2018 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A motorcyclist died Wednesday after he fled from a police officer during a traffic stop and crashed, Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said.
Drobik said the patrol officer initially noticed the motorcycle did not have a license plate and pulled the rider over. As that officer talked to the rider, the motorcyclist took off.
However, Drobik said the rider clipped a vehicle near Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard and died as a result of the crash.
"This individual started going northbound on a side street," Drobik said. "And from what witnesses are telling us, he was heading eastbound on central at a high rate of speed. No officers pursuing him at all. We were trying to get officers in the area."
Police will look into whether the vehicle was stolen. APD officers shut down the intersection after the crash.
