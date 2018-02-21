Police: Man busted for his eighth DWI
KOB.com Web Staff
February 21, 2018 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say they arrested a 58-year-old man for his eighth DWI.
Mike Serafin was pulled over after police say he drove through a red light at I-40 and Juan Tabo. They say he blew a 0.16 in a breath analyzer test.
Police say he was also driving on a revoked license.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 21, 2018 05:32 PM
Created: February 21, 2018 04:20 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved