Police: Man busted for his eighth DWI | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Man busted for his eighth DWI

KOB.com Web Staff
February 21, 2018 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say they arrested a 58-year-old man for his eighth DWI.

Advertisement

Mike Serafin was pulled over after police say he drove through a red light at I-40 and Juan Tabo. They say he blew a 0.16 in a breath analyzer test.

Police say he was also driving on a revoked license.
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 21, 2018 05:32 PM
Created: February 21, 2018 04:20 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation into ART underway, city says
Investigation into ART underway, city says
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Two wanted in armed home burglary
Miguel Romero, left, and Stephanie Valles, right
Prosecutors ask judge to keep repeat offender behind bars
Aaron Jaramillo

Advertisement




Investigation into ART underway, city says
Investigation into ART underway, city says
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern New Mexico
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern New Mexico
Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
Sandoval County considers tax for jail improvements
Sandoval County considers tax for jail improvements
Work to revitalize De Anza Motor Lodge progresses
Work to revitalize De Anza Motor Lodge progresses
 