VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Man killed in police shooting was armed, charged at officers

Emily Jaceks
January 16, 2018 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Four officers, 17 bullets, eight seconds. That's all it took for five people's lives to change on Jan. 7.

Advertisement

During a Tuesday news briefing, Albuquerque police say Daniel Saavedra broke into the Luna Lodge Apartments near Central and Zuni shortly before midnight. He entered unit 20, an apartment that was supposed to be vacant. An apartment manager called police.

Four officers and a sergeant responded, spending nearly an hour and a half trying to coax him out.

"Hey man. It's the Albuquerque Police Department. We're not going to hurt you. We just need you to come to the front door," officers said, negotiating with the suspect.

With no luck, officers made their move. Police say they entered and cleared out each room in the unit until they reached the back bedroom where Saavedra was hiding.

With all four officers inside and the lights on, APD says Officer Amy O'Dell slowly opened the closet door and the suspect popped out, armed with a metal pipe in one hand and a knife in the other. A Taser was deployed, but police say Saavedra kept charging, just feet away from Officer Emmett Fritz.

That's when officers O'Dell, Elisa Valdez, Fritz and Bryce Willsey all fired on Saavedra.

"There were 17 rounds as a preliminary figure," Lt. Ray Del Greco said.

Saavedra finally fell to the ground and died. The entire interaction with the suspect lasted eight seconds.

"We think they acted not only appropriately but heroically," Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier said.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Emily Jaceks


Updated: January 16, 2018 06:28 PM
Created: January 16, 2018 05:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash caused by weather
Crash in Romeroville
Flu season may get worse
Flu season may get worse
Plane crashes on Kansas-New Mexico flight, pilot hurt
Plane crashes on Kansas-New Mexico flight, pilot hurt
APD: Man killed in police shooting was armed, charged at officers
APD: Man killed in police shooting was armed, charged at officers

Advertisement




After delay, city says bonuses will be paid to new officers
After delay, city says bonuses will be paid to new officers
Governor optimistic on economy, crime plan; Dems' agenda differs
Governor optimistic on economy, crime plan; Dems' agenda differs
Budget battle expected in Roundhouse this session
Budget battle expected in Roundhouse this session
Martinez hopes 2018 'will be a win for New Mexicans'
Martinez hopes 2018 'will be a win for New Mexicans'
Residents confused about who to call for broken street lights
Residents confused about who to call for broken street lights