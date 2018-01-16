APD: Man killed in police shooting was armed, charged at officers

"Hey man. It's the Albuquerque Police Department. We're not going to hurt you. We just need you to come to the front door," officers said, negotiating with the suspect.

With no luck, officers made their move. Police say they entered and cleared out each room in the unit until they reached the back bedroom where Saavedra was hiding.

With all four officers inside and the lights on, APD says Officer Amy O'Dell slowly opened the closet door and the suspect popped out, armed with a metal pipe in one hand and a knife in the other. A Taser was deployed, but police say Saavedra kept charging, just feet away from Officer Emmett Fritz.

That's when officers O'Dell, Elisa Valdez, Fritz and Bryce Willsey all fired on Saavedra.

"There were 17 rounds as a preliminary figure," Lt. Ray Del Greco said.

Saavedra finally fell to the ground and died. The entire interaction with the suspect lasted eight seconds.

"We think they acted not only appropriately but heroically," Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier said.