President honors APD officer who adopted addicted baby

"Ryan said he felt God speak to him. 'You will do it because you can.' He heard those words," Trump said. "He took out a picture of his wife and their four kids. Then he went home to tell his wife Rebecca. In an instant, she agreed to adopt."

Ryan and Rebecca Holets have for children of their own. They named their new child Hope.

Their story has garnered national attention. The couple met with the Trumps ahead of the president's address.

"Ryan and Rebecca, you embody the goodness of our nation," Trump told the couple.

Holets also has set up a GoFundMe page to help the girl's biological mother.