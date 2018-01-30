President honors APD officer who adopted addicted baby
J.R. Oppenheim
January 30, 2018 10:13 PM
WASHINGTON, N.M. -- The nation's political leaders gave a standing ovation to an Albuquerque Police Department officer and his wife Tuesday night on Capitol Hill.
President Donald Trump recognized Ryan and Rebecca Holets during his State of the Union address to Congress. The couple sat next to First Lady Melania Trump as the president told the story of how Holets and his wife adopted an addicted baby.
While on a drug-related call last year, Holets came across a homeless addict just as she was about to shoot up. He learned the woman was considering giving up her child, and Holets volunteered to adopt the infant.
"Ryan said he felt God speak to him. 'You will do it because you can.' He heard those words," Trump said. "He took out a picture of his wife and their four kids. Then he went home to tell his wife Rebecca. In an instant, she agreed to adopt."
Ryan and Rebecca Holets have for children of their own. They named their new child Hope.
Their story has garnered national attention. The couple met with the Trumps ahead of the president's address.
"Ryan and Rebecca, you embody the goodness of our nation," Trump told the couple.
Holets also has set up a GoFundMe page to help the girl's biological mother.
