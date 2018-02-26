Mayor hires senior advisor for public safety

In his new position as a contract employee for the city, Lewis will bridge the gap between civilians and police.

"I think one of the big issues we have regardless of where we're from is this issue of trust," he said.

Lewis will work with businesses, neighborhood associations and community policing councils to bring community policing to the streets of Albuquerque. Keller said he'll also be the civilian voice when it comes to implementing the DOJ reforms.

"This is different from the court monitor who reports to the court, who tells the court about the progress toward the settlement agreement," Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair said. "Our vision is much bigger than that. We need to not just comply with the settlement agreement but also move toward community policing."

Steve Allen, the policy director for ACLU New Mexico, welcomed the announcement. A court-appointed monitor has said APD is doing a good job getting things right on paper but isn't following through.

"This city has a lot of work to do and this administration has a lot of work to do to really get is where we need to be in terms of reforming this very troubled police department," Allen said.

Along with an impressive career, Lewis was also the first African American to hold a statewide elected office. Allen said that could be an important factor as he takes on his new role.

"It's communities of color, it's people who have been living with mental illness, it's homeless populations, etc. that have been the real targets and victims of police violence in this city and we're hoping we can work with Mr. Lewis to correct that," he said.