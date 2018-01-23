Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child

Brittany Costello
January 23, 2018 11:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A battle is brewing between a parent and Albuquerque Public Schools over the accessibility of her child's life-saving medication.    

Advertisement

For Tenesha Perea, it's been a fight since her 6-year-old daughter Zoey entered San Antonito Elementary School.

Perea said the district is restricting where her bag of medicine can be kept.

About a year ago, Zoey was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. Under her sweater attached to her arm, there is a monitor.

"Everything affects it -- activity food, the amount of insulin whether she's sick that day, whether she's not," Perea said.

Zoey also needs the go-pack everywhere she goes with her Glucagon and her sanitizer.

"I also keep cotton balls and alcohol wipes because you need to make sure that it’s disinfected," Perea said.

Zoey must have needles, insulin, and medication available at all times, but her mom said that's not happening at San Antonito Elementary -- at least during recess -- despite having a doctor's note requiring an adult to carry the pack at all time.

"They say, 'nope, she's not allowed to take it outside at all on the playground,’" Perea said.

There are treatment plans required for students like Zoey in New Mexico schools, but district officials say only nurses can administer insulin shots. Should something happen outside, and they're not able to get to the classroom for the medicine, Perea said Zoey's life is at risk.

"She could, honestly, she could die from something like this," she said. This is something she could die from."

The district couldn't discuss Zoey's situation in particular because of privacy laws. Perea said she's pulled her from school until she can be sure her daughter will be safe at all times.

The American Diabetes Association said statewide laws need work to keep kids safe at school.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 23, 2018 11:08 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 10:59 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch

Advertisement




Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire