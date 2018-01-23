Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child

About a year ago, Zoey was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. Under her sweater attached to her arm, there is a monitor.

"Everything affects it -- activity food, the amount of insulin whether she's sick that day, whether she's not," Perea said.

Zoey also needs the go-pack everywhere she goes with her Glucagon and her sanitizer.

"I also keep cotton balls and alcohol wipes because you need to make sure that it’s disinfected," Perea said.

Zoey must have needles, insulin, and medication available at all times, but her mom said that's not happening at San Antonito Elementary -- at least during recess -- despite having a doctor's note requiring an adult to carry the pack at all time.

"They say, 'nope, she's not allowed to take it outside at all on the playground,’" Perea said.

There are treatment plans required for students like Zoey in New Mexico schools, but district officials say only nurses can administer insulin shots. Should something happen outside, and they're not able to get to the classroom for the medicine, Perea said Zoey's life is at risk.

"She could, honestly, she could die from something like this," she said. This is something she could die from."

The district couldn't discuss Zoey's situation in particular because of privacy laws. Perea said she's pulled her from school until she can be sure her daughter will be safe at all times.

The American Diabetes Association said statewide laws need work to keep kids safe at school.