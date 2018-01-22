APS looking at solutions for three troubled schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In 2017, more than half the schools in the Albuquerque Public Schools District got failing grades. In December, the Public Education Department announced three of them were in danger of closing for good.
The district is now looking at plans from the PED to restructure and redesign those schools.
PED officials said four New Mexico schools are considered chronically failing. Hawthorne Elementary and Whittier Elementary in Albuquerque both received "F" grades for six straight years. Two other schools – Los Padillas Elementary in Albuquerque and Dulce Elementary in Dulce – got "F" grades for five consecutive years.
They were faced with a choice: close for good, close and reopen as a charter school, provide new ways of learning such as a magnet school, or significantly restructure and redesign.
But the president for the Albuquerque Teachers Federation said they won’t give up on their schools. Last Wednesday, the APS board looked at what it would take to redesign and restructure those schools.
Here's what the PED said the schools need to do, in part, to go that route: extend instructional time, change staffing to include only educators earning highly effective ratings, use state selected curriculum approaches and/or personalized learning models for students. By choosing that option, the district is able to apply for additional funding through a three-year grant process.
The Albuquerque Teachers Federation said APS will submit their applications to redesign and restructure those schools by the end of February.
KOB reached out to the school district in Dulce for an update but has not heard back.
