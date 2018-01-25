City's blind community has concerns about ART | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City's blind community has concerns about ART

Morgan Aguilar
January 25, 2018 05:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Even though the Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses aren't running yet, the newly installed crosswalks near each platform are operating.

Advertisement

They appear to be state-of-the-art technology, but many members of Albuquerque’s blind community say they need some changes.

"It's an upgrade I'm sure for the city. But for the blind community, there are a lot of things that are lacking," said Don Burns, legislative director for the National Federation of the Blind of New Mexico.

Burns said they were never consulted about the new technology or warned the changes were coming.

“We stumbled, literally into them,” said NFBNM Treasurer Curtis Chong.

Since the new WALK signals were installed as part of the ART project, they only exist at intersections that get pedestrians to the ART platforms. Members of the NFBNM say that inconsistency is confusing and dangerous.

"If you're going to do it for a corner, you do it for all four," Chong said.

At the intersection of Central and San Mateo, for example, the new signal will get pedestrians north and south across Central on the west side of the intersection. It's a whole different system to cross San Mateo east and west and to cross Central on the east side of the intersection.

"We were never contacted about whether we liked it or not, or how could they make it accessible for us," said Nancy Burns, a member of the NFBNM.

If he'd been asked, Burns said he would have had some recommendations. He would like for there to be brail on the signs that list directions for using the new signals. He’d also like a verbal countdown. There is a visual countdown, but that doesn’t help members of the blind community.

"If I have two seconds before the time is going to run out, I'd kind of like to know," Chong said.

Acting Transit Director Annette Paez met with a group from the NFBNM last week to discuss their concerns. A City of Albuquerque spokesperson said that transit leadership will be having monthly meetings with the group, and have scheduled a demo and ART station tour with them for next week. 

Related Stories

City's blind community has concerns about ART
Work to correct ART issues begins this week
Councilor wonders if city picked best vendor for ART buses

Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Morgan Aguilar


Updated: January 25, 2018 05:15 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 03:07 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado, left, and Medardo Ibuado, right
Repeat offender released from jail, then arrested by ICE agents
Luis Talamantes-Acosta arrested by ICE after serving time at MDC.
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift

Advertisement




Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Doña Ana sheriff disciplines undersheriff over harassment claims
Ken Roberts, center
Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
Donald Trump
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend