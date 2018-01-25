City's blind community has concerns about ART

Burns said they were never consulted about the new technology or warned the changes were coming.

“We stumbled, literally into them,” said NFBNM Treasurer Curtis Chong.

Since the new WALK signals were installed as part of the ART project, they only exist at intersections that get pedestrians to the ART platforms. Members of the NFBNM say that inconsistency is confusing and dangerous.

"If you're going to do it for a corner, you do it for all four," Chong said.

At the intersection of Central and San Mateo, for example, the new signal will get pedestrians north and south across Central on the west side of the intersection. It's a whole different system to cross San Mateo east and west and to cross Central on the east side of the intersection.

"We were never contacted about whether we liked it or not, or how could they make it accessible for us," said Nancy Burns, a member of the NFBNM.

If he'd been asked, Burns said he would have had some recommendations. He would like for there to be brail on the signs that list directions for using the new signals. He’d also like a verbal countdown. There is a visual countdown, but that doesn’t help members of the blind community.

"If I have two seconds before the time is going to run out, I'd kind of like to know," Chong said.

Acting Transit Director Annette Paez met with a group from the NFBNM last week to discuss their concerns. A City of Albuquerque spokesperson said that transit leadership will be having monthly meetings with the group, and have scheduled a demo and ART station tour with them for next week.