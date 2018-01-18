Councilor wonders if city picked best vendor for ART buses

Davis said they don't yet know why the more expensive company was chosen.

"We ought to ask the question. Did we pick the right vendor? Did we get our best value?" Davis said. "And if this vendor can't ultimately deliver the right buses, can we still go to the other one? Are they still willing to build those buses at a cheaper cost?"

MORE: Many disappointed after problems revealed

BYD said Thursday it is working to fix all issues with its buses, and it's working on a new schedule for delivering remaining buses to the city.

"During the testing, the bus developed cracking that the computer model did not show or anticipate," said Macy Neshati, a senior vice president for BYD. "That's not uncommon in Altuna. The track is there to show problems so you can fix them."

The company said it is working on fixes for all the issues. They plan to have a fix for the cracking tested within a week or two. Fixes for generator issues will be here in a couple weeks, and the company said it's working out a new schedule for bus delivery with the city.