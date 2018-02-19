Six new ART buses arrive | KOB 4
Six new ART buses arrive

Jeffery Gordon
February 19, 2018 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Soon there will be some brand new Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses on the streets.

A convoy of six new BYD buses made their way to the Daytona bus terminal near Unser this morning. They traveled all the way from the manufacturing plant in California.

The city now has 16 ART buses total with another expected to arrive before the end of the week.

The new buses will be inspected by the city before they hit the road, but there is no word yet when that will be.

"The six buses that arrived from BYD over the weekend will be inspected by city mechanics in the next few days," said Rick DeReyes, Public Information Director for ABQ RIDE. "Meanwhile, we are still working to resolve the issues with the first 10 buses that we received, and are waiting on the arrival of the last four buses."

