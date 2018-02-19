Six new ART buses arrive

The new buses will be inspected by the city before they hit the road, but there is no word yet when that will be.

"The six buses that arrived from BYD over the weekend will be inspected by city mechanics in the next few days," said Rick DeReyes, Public Information Director for ABQ RIDE. "Meanwhile, we are still working to resolve the issues with the first 10 buses that we received, and are waiting on the arrival of the last four buses."