ART still waiting for buses to arrive

Near the end of November, the Berry administration said ART wouldn't be ready for full service until Jan. 8. With that date quickly approaching, there’s something missing.

The spokesperson for the project, Joanie Griffin, said they're still waiting on nine more buses to come from a company in Southern California. She couldn't say if it will take weeks or months for them to get to Albuquerque, but it's pushing the date back several weeks. Griffin hopes service to begin by early March.