ART still waiting for buses to arrive
Kassi Nelson
January 03, 2018 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The start of 2018 means Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses should be up and running along Central Avenue soon, but those eager to ride are facing a delay.
Near the end of November, the Berry administration said ART wouldn't be ready for full service until Jan. 8. With that date quickly approaching, there’s something missing.
The spokesperson for the project, Joanie Griffin, said they're still waiting on nine more buses to come from a company in Southern California. She couldn't say if it will take weeks or months for them to get to Albuquerque, but it's pushing the date back several weeks. Griffin hopes service to begin by early March.
There are also still some questions about issues Mayor Tim Keller brought up in December regarding handicap accessibility. Griffin said the platforms and buses are ADA compliant. Several attempts at contacting the city for more information on what the specific issues are and how they’re being addressed went unanswered.
Then there’s the issue of federal money. While the project has been paid for the city is still waiting to be reimbursed for $75 million from the Federal Transit Administration. Griffin said the city is on track to receive that money shortly, but couldn’t say when.
