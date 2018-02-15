Transit spokesperson: Five more ART buses to arrive Monday
Colton Shone
February 15, 2018 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Berry administration initially touted the Albuquerque Rapid Transit as a precursor to economic growth. His team has high hopes that ART would be up and running late last year.
While ART had a limited run in November, crews are still trying to fix the problems and get all the buses here. In January, current Mayor Tim Keller said many of the buses couldn't pass federal requirements so adjustments needed to be made.
A city transit spokesperson says five more buses will be delivered next Monday. The city's contract with manufacturing company BYD had a deadline to have 20 buses delivered by Oct. 4. This new delivery will bring the total to just 14.
The official said the ART buses will be tested next week to look at docking and approaching the stations. Those buses will still have to be inspected and certified by the city.
Chargers for the buses will be delivered next week as well, according to the official, but those also have to be certified by the city.
Earlier this week, crews were out at Central Avenue and Atrisco Drive to adjust the slope of the bus lane. Keller said it could take up to a year to fix all the other issues left behind.
Updated: February 15, 2018 05:31 PM
Created: February 15, 2018 01:32 PM
