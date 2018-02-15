Transit spokesperson: Five more ART buses to arrive Monday

The official said the ART buses will be tested next week to look at docking and approaching the stations. Those buses will still have to be inspected and certified by the city.

Chargers for the buses will be delivered next week as well, according to the official, but those also have to be certified by the city.

Earlier this week, crews were out at Central Avenue and Atrisco Drive to adjust the slope of the bus lane. Keller said it could take up to a year to fix all the other issues left behind.