Mayor pressed for answers about ART

The Berry administration hoped ART would be up and running by now, but that's not going to happen. KOB confirmed nine buses are on a delayed ordered.

When KOB pressed Keller for more questions, his staff shut the interview down.

But the City Council isn't ready to wrap it up. Councilor Ken Sanchez said there are several other issues to iron out.

"Right now I don't feel people are 100 percent safe driving through the corridor," he said.

Sanchez said the lights at a couple of the intersections, including Central and Rio Grande, don't line up with the lanes. It's confusing for drivers, he said.

"It's really troubling for me and if we don't take care of this very quickly, even now without the buses, people are hesitant to make that left hand turn or go straight," Sanchez.

Additionally, the feds haven't come through with the $75 million they promised the City of Albuquerque to help pay for ART. Keller plans on meeting with the Federal Transit Administration this month.