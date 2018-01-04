Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Kassi Nelson
January 04, 2018 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It's still one of the big questions on everyone's minds. When will the multi-million dollar Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses start rolling?
ART construction started well over a year ago, seeing delay after delay. KOB started asking questions Wednesday, but the mayor's office dodged. A KOB news crew tracked Mayor Tim Keller down Thursday to ask him questions.
In past comments, Keller has worried about ADA accessibility but then offered no details as to what he meant. When asked Thursday if he could talk about it, he said, "Not yet. We will, but we're looking at every aspect of the project so it's the stops, the handicap, it's the buses it's the design."
The Berry administration hoped ART would be up and running by now, but that's not going to happen. KOB confirmed nine buses are on a delayed ordered.
When KOB pressed Keller for more questions, his staff shut the interview down.
But the City Council isn't ready to wrap it up. Councilor Ken Sanchez said there are several other issues to iron out.
"Right now I don't feel people are 100 percent safe driving through the corridor," he said.
Sanchez said the lights at a couple of the intersections, including Central and Rio Grande, don't line up with the lanes. It's confusing for drivers, he said.
"It's really troubling for me and if we don't take care of this very quickly, even now without the buses, people are hesitant to make that left hand turn or go straight," Sanchez.
Additionally, the feds haven't come through with the $75 million they promised the City of Albuquerque to help pay for ART. Keller plans on meeting with the Federal Transit Administration this month.
