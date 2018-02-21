Investigation into ART underway, city says | KOB 4
Investigation into ART underway, city says

J.R. Oppenheim
February 21, 2018 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The City of Albuquerque's inspector general has launched an investigation into the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, city officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement released by interim Communications Director Alicia Manzano, the investigation centers on the planning, funding and procurement process for ART. The findings will be made public once the inspector general completes the probe, Manzano said.

"As former state auditor, I appreciate the value and importance of the inspector general’s independent investigation and we look forward to getting to the bottom of this,” Mayor Tim Keller said in the statement.

Manzano did not specify when the inspector general began the investigation.

State Auditor Wayne Johnson said his office is looking into as well, telling KOB "we've had informal conversations with the mayor's office.

We'll have more on this story on KOB Eyewitness News 4 after the Olympics.

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 21, 2018 05:27 PM
Created: February 21, 2018 03:24 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

