Albuquerque unites for change, unity in MLK Parade

"We are going to make sure that this is a place – even though it may be a long, bumpy road ahead – that is reflective of hope and prosperity, and is a place that…we want to call home and to be proud to call home," Keller said.

The mayor continued to urge attendees to share the responsibility to help the city achieve its full potential.

The parade's keynote speaker, Sonia Gipson Rankin, a senior lecturer in Africana Studies at UNM, focused on urging everyone to spend their time and resources wisely. She said King taught and encouraged people to not give up hope and to continue to strive toward the mark.

"Dr. King encouraged us to start being purposeful about what we're about. So, after you remember what mattered to him, I want you to reflect on his life and how he chose to spend his time, his money and his resources," she said. "We've got to learn to prioritize."