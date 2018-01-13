Albuquerque unites for change, unity in MLK Parade
Joy Wang
January 13, 2018 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From the mayor to state leaders, local activists and even teenagers, dozens celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through song, prayer and dance on Saturday.
One of the main messages: Unity. 50 years after King's death, many speakers discussed the current political climate and division throughout the country while calling on Albuquerque, and New Mexico as a whole, to stand together.
Mayor Tim Keller said it's clear King's teachings are ones that people must continue to hold as a reminder to better themselves and society every day. Quoting the civil rights leader, Keller emphasized the role each person can play when it comes to change.
"We are going to make sure that this is a place – even though it may be a long, bumpy road ahead – that is reflective of hope and prosperity, and is a place that…we want to call home and to be proud to call home," Keller said.
The mayor continued to urge attendees to share the responsibility to help the city achieve its full potential.
The parade's keynote speaker, Sonia Gipson Rankin, a senior lecturer in Africana Studies at UNM, focused on urging everyone to spend their time and resources wisely. She said King taught and encouraged people to not give up hope and to continue to strive toward the mark.
"Dr. King encouraged us to start being purposeful about what we're about. So, after you remember what mattered to him, I want you to reflect on his life and how he chose to spend his time, his money and his resources," she said. "We've got to learn to prioritize."
