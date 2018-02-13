Albuquerque women teach others how to defend themselves

"They're running and all of the sudden somebody comes and attacks them, what are they going do,” Marcott points out as a group of three women enjoy a run on the Bosque path.

"It's just not a safe community anywhere anymore," said Dr. Lisa Orick-Martinez, Instructor of a Ladies-Only Introduction to Firearms Class.

Orick-Martinez says women learn differently, and it’s important that they have a place where they can learn about firearms before jumping right into a concealed-carry permit course.

"The women are less intimidated,” said Orick-Martinez. “It's more comfortable."

Participant Renee Galvan says she often has her grandkids in the house, and wants to be able to protect them.

“Right now if I see a weapon that needs to be moved, I ask my husband or my son to do it so I want to be able to feel comfortable doing it,” said Galvan.

For those who aren’t ready to handle a gun, there are self-defense classes with a female instructor who has some experience with violent crime.

"I've been in law enforcement for, going on 15 years, and things have changed here," said Marcott, who owns and operates Soul Punch Self Defense after working all day as an officer in Rio Rancho.

Marcott says in addition to teaching situational awareness, she teaches women how to use the Defense Alert Device. It’s a flashlight, pepper spray and a GPS locator all in one.

“It's changing how violent crimes are prevented,” said Marcott.

The device uses Bluetooth to connect to the owner’s cell phone, and with the click of a button on the device, any chosen contacts will be sent an alert that the user is in danger, along with their exact location. In addition to contacts, anybody who had downloaded the free app who is within a mile of the alert will be notified.

“You can get the help right there when you need it,” said Marcott. “That's just like having a team there to help you when you need it."

Orick-Martinez and Marcott both have classes coming up to help other women feel empowered and safe across the metro.

You can contact Marcott and learn more about Soul Punch defense by visiting www.soulpunchselfdefense.com or calling (505) 228-9809.

You can contact Orick-Martinez about her Ladies-Only Firearms class at (505) 450-5472 or email her at drorickmartinez@yahoo.com.