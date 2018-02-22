Albuquerque ranks fifth best for women in tech | KOB 4
Albuquerque ranks fifth best for women in tech

KOB.com Web Staff
February 22, 2018 05:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Duke City is closing the gender gap in the tech industry.

A new Smart Asset study rates Albuquerque as the fifth-best city for women in tech. That's up from the 11th best just last year.

Smart Asset researchers say women fill nearly 30 percent of all tech industry jobs in Albuquerque. They also earn 96 percent of what their male counterparts do, compared to a national average of just 84 percent.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 22, 2018 05:55 PM
Created: February 22, 2018 05:48 PM

