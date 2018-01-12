Albuquerque's Jewish community preps for 'Nosh Fest'

"Bringing delicious Jewish food to our friends and neighbors in Albuquerque is one of the best ways we can be positive and celebrate, you know, our heritage," said Simon.

Preparations are already underway for the first-ever Albuquerque Nosh Fest.

"So many people either grew up with Jewish food or maybe had friends or neighbors who fed it to them and people just love the sweet and savory foods of Jewish cooking," said Simon.

There has never been a Jewish food festival in Albuquerque before, and Simon says it’s a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about Jewish cooking and culture.

Nosh Fest is at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have dishes from several local restaurants and chefs, and a “Latke and Vodka” tasting room.

"Four different latkes with 20 different toppings and 12 vodkas," said Simon.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door, and food tickets will be sold in packs of five for $5.

"I would just recommend that everybody come hungry," said Simon.

For more information, click here: https://www.abqnoshfest.com/