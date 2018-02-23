All-time high mark for NM graduation rates stretches to second straight year | KOB 4
All-time high mark for NM graduation rates stretches to second straight year

KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 05:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico's high school graduation rate is holding steady at 71 percent, Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski said on Friday.

Our state hit the 71 percent mark last year. It represents an all-time high percentage for New Mexico.

The state's biggest district, Albuquerque Public Schools, reported a slight jump for graduation rates to nearly 68 percent for 2017. Over the last two years, APS' graduation rate has increased by more than six percent. 

Ruszkowski added that the standard for education has been raised over the years, and that New Mexico's students and families are responding.

 


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 23, 2018 05:30 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 03:47 PM

