Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
Meg Hilling
December 26, 2017 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thousands flocked to the city's malls over the weekend to finish up their Christmas shopping before Monday, but police say at least three young girls in the crowd were violated by an older man who they say touched their behinds.
47-year-old Michael Chavarria made his initial court appearance Tuesday via Skype, but allegations like these are nothing new for him. Police officials say he failed to register as a sex offender in New Mexico on two separate occasions.
In August, he was accused of stealing cell phones and cash from band students at Highland High School. Police say when the students used their phones to find him, he threatened them with knives.
For the latest incident, he was ordered by a judge to stay in custody as the state builds a case for preventative detention.
