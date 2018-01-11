WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
New Mexico hosts AMC's 'Better Call Saul' for another season

New Mexico hosts AMC's 'Better Call Saul' for another season Photo: MGN

The Associated Press
January 11, 2018 12:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is again hosting another season of AMC's "Better Call Saul."

Production work on the television series is underway in Albuquerque. The network had initially announced last year that the "Breaking Bad" spinoff would return in 2018 for a 10-episode fourth season.

Starring Bob Odenkirk, the series follows Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer who eventually becomes Walter White's lawyer Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad."

Officials with the state film office say about 150 crew members and several dozen principal actors from New Mexico are a part of the production.

"Better Call Saul" season three was among the more than 60 film and television productions that were shot in New Mexico during the past fiscal year. Others included "The Night Shift," ''Longmire," and Netflix's "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."


