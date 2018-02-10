Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors | KOB 4
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors

The Associated Press
February 10, 2018 04:49 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Senate lawmakers in New Mexico are proposing greater spending on prosecutors in Albuquerque, judges and prison guards.

The Senate Finance Committee on Saturday recommended amendments to a House-approved general fund spending plan for the coming fiscal year. Rebounding energy prices and oil production are giving lawmakers leeway to boost spending.

The amended $6.3 billion budget proposal increases general fund spending by $259 million for the year starting July 1.

The district attorney's office overseeing Albuquerque would receive a 16.5 percent operating budget increase, amid acute concerns about urban crime. A 2 percent base pay increase is proposed for all state employees.

State police, prison guards and parole officers would get a 6.5 percent pay increase. The plan directs $45 million to prevent the collapse of a giant cavern underneath Carlsbad.


The Associated Press


Updated: February 10, 2018 04:49 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 04:48 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

