Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts

She doesn't know when that charter school will open its doors officially, but it won't be 2018. In the meantime, she says the children she meets get off a plane and head straight to an APS school without any knowledge of the English language.

"Even though they have been here for two years, they are not speaking English," Sinandile said. "They do not know how to write very well. So that has been bothering me for five years."

That language barrier puts some of the kids trying to learn at a big disadvantage, so Sinandile is doing something to help.

On Sunday her organization held a backpack party, where refugee kids from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America were given a new coat and gift card.

"There's been a lot of questions on how do you use a gift card, so they're excited for their trip to Walmart to purchase a gift," Kendra Poole said.

"It's huge," Sinandile added. "Because they don't get Christmas gifts like that."

The kids didn't only receive gifts, they also got some very important help in the form of a reading assessment.

"The purpose of conducting these assessments was to kind of put some pressure on our education system to make some improvements for the refugees and immigrants in our community," Poole said.

Their goal is to help these kids succeed in school, as well as get the education they need to make a good life for themselves in their new home.

