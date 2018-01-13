VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts

Paul Reilly
January 13, 2018 09:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nkazi Sinandile is the co-founder of an organization that helps immigrant and refugee families resettle.

KOB first introduced you to her in November, when she was explaining a dream that she had in the form of a worn-down house near Central and Louisiana that could be the home of something very important in the future.

"This building is big enough," Sinandile said at the time, "to house a charter school."

She doesn't know when that charter school will open its doors officially, but it won't be 2018. In the meantime, she says the children she meets get off a plane and head straight to an APS school without any knowledge of the English language.

"Even though they have been here for two years, they are not speaking English," Sinandile said. "They do not know how to write very well. So that has been bothering me for five years."

That language barrier puts some of the kids trying to learn at a big disadvantage, so Sinandile is doing something to help.

On Sunday her organization held a backpack party, where refugee kids from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America were given a new coat and gift card.

"There's been a lot of questions on how do you use a gift card, so they're excited for their trip to Walmart to purchase a gift," Kendra Poole said.

"It's huge," Sinandile added. "Because they don't get Christmas gifts like that."

The kids didn't only receive gifts, they also got some very important help in the form of a reading assessment.

"The purpose of conducting these assessments was to kind of put some pressure on our education system to make some improvements for the refugees and immigrants in our community," Poole said.

Their goal is to help these kids succeed in school, as well as get the education they need to make a good life for themselves in their new home.

If you'd like to learn more about Sinandile's organization or help with their mission, you can do so here. 


