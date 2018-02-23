Answering for ART: Where's Berry?

But it's not hard to find people posting on social media who think Berry still needs to answer for the shortcomings.

Jason wrote on Berry's Facebook page: "You just get to walk away without any accountability? As a tax paying New Mexican, I'd like to know what your thoughts are on this?"

Jory wrote on the KOB 4 Facebook page: "This whole project was a complete scam and unfortunately it's the city that suffers from one man's idiotic crusade."

KOB's Colton Shone messaged him last week for an interview and did so again days later when word of the city inspector's review came down.

"If you could call me back or text me back that would be great," he said in a phone message.

Messages were sent to his Twitter account as well. The account was active as of this week. KOB even went to Berry's house hoping to get an on-camera interview.

Our viewers also brought up a good point with their comments on this story. What about the City Council? They voted 7 to 2 to go ahead with the project. So we went to Council President Ken Sanchez who voted for it too.

"I look back on that vote and based on the information that was provided to me, I do not have any regrets," said Sanchez.

Sanchez says he understands the frustration by the people that includes a long list of issues that could take a year to fix. We asked him about former Mayor Berry on whether he should speak up.

"To bring the former mayor back does no one any good."

Berry did reach out to our station and said he's been out of the Mayor's office for two months and therefore is out of the loop on ART and would not speak about the City project.