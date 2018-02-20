'No more shootings,' protesters chant in downtown rally | KOB 4
'No more shootings,' protesters chant in downtown rally

Robert Towne
February 20, 2018 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Since a massacre at a Florida school left 17 dead, the gun control debate has reignited. Several medical groups have called on President Donald Trump and Congress to confront gun violence as a major public health issue.

In Albuquerque, protesters gathered downtown to send a message to Washington. They chanted "enough is enough" and "no more shootings."

Every Tuesday, this band gathers to protest the Trump administration's policies. This week, the focus was on an issue protestors have battled before. The group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence was part of the protest.

"Now is the time to talk about gun violence," said one demonstrator, Karen Bentrup. "Now is the time to do something about gun violence. We are voting you out."

Outside Amy Biehl Charter School across the street, there was an effort to sign up the state's youngest citizens to vote.

"We want young high schoolers. We want college students," said Dave Mulryan with the New Mexico Democratic Party. "Nothing is going to change if we keep sending the same people back to Congress."

Members of the Raging Grannies Organization called on the state's politicians to shut out the National Rifle Association. But with talk of possible gun control laws, a potential surge could come in gun sales. The demonstrators had a message for gun buyers.

"You can have all the guns that you want. Just please stop buying these automatic weapons. Stop making your semiautomatic weapons more automatic you don't need it," protester Lisa Christopherson said. "The government is not coming after you. We are not coming after your guns. Be reasonable."


Robert Towne


Updated: February 20, 2018 05:18 PM
Created: February 20, 2018 04:06 PM

