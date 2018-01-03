Incidents of anti-Semitism on the rise

He posted both those messages on his website. They contain racist language and threats of violence. They were allegedly sent from the founder of a white nationalist organization.

“Is this what we’ve come to?" Yellin said. "I mean this is 2017, or it was 2017 in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the United States of America, and this is what it’s come to?"

A recent study released by the Anti-Defamation League shows anti-Semitism is on the rise. The ADL said seven incidents including Yellin’s were reported in New Mexico from January to September 2017. Two bomb threats made at the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque were also included.

That number is up from five anti-Semitic incidents reported during the same time frame in 2016.

"Will this go away? Please God, I hope so," Yellin said.

But the ADL said it’s a trend that’s going on across the country. Nationwide, there was a 67 percent increase in physical assaults, vandalism, and attacks on Jewish institutions in 2017. Since those numbers are only through September, the ADL expects them to go up.

Yellin said while the numbers are discouraging since the messages of hate were made public, he’s only received love in return.

"Phone calls, emails, everything. Everything was supportive," he said.