APD: 1 dead, none in custody after overnight shooting

David Lynch
March 03, 2018 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating and searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot sometime around midnight Friday in northeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Police say the victim – whose identity has not yet been released – died at the scene of the incident, Jefferson Crossing Apartments near Montgomery and Jefferson. One vehicle has been "sealed" by detectives in their investigation, police added.

The apartment complex was also the site of a fatal shooting in early January, when a man confessed to shooting the mother of his children in the parking lot. 

Mobile users, click here to see a map of where the victim was found. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Updated: March 03, 2018 05:18 PM
Created: March 03, 2018 11:24 AM

