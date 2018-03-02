APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
David Lynch
March 02, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say two teenagers are in custody after a man died from gunshot wounds at Tower Park Thursday night.
Santiago Armijo and Jeremiah De La Pena, both 15, were detained after police arrived at the southwest Albuquerque park, APD officials say. They were later confirmed by witnesses as the suspects.
Both teens are facing murder charges.
The victim, identified by police as 25-year-old Larry Desantiago, died from his injuries after being taken to UNM Hospital.
David Lynch
Updated: March 02, 2018 03:37 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 10:32 AM
