APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting

APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting

David Lynch
March 02, 2018 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say two teenagers are in custody after a man died from gunshot wounds at Tower Park Thursday night.

Advertisement

Santiago Armijo and Jeremiah De La Pena, both 15, were detained after police arrived at the southwest Albuquerque park, APD officials say. They were later confirmed by witnesses as the suspects.

Both teens are facing murder charges.

The victim, identified by police as 25-year-old Larry Desantiago, died from his injuries after being taken to UNM Hospital.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Updated: March 02, 2018 03:37 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 10:32 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
BCSO investigating body found
BCSO investigating body found
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud

Advertisement




Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Sandoval County jail gets new leadership
Gilbert Armendariz
News article critical of Spaceport America
News article critical of Spaceport America
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
 