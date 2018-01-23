APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident

According to APD Public Information Officer Tanner Tixier, a woman reported to police that her sister barricaded herself in a bedroom at a home on the 300 block of Yucca after threatening family members with a firearm.

Police initially received the call around 5:40 p.m. Tixier said the family escaped the home and notified APD. Officers eventually took suspect Ludene Romero into custody without incident.