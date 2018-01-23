APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident

APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident

J.R. Oppenheim
January 23, 2018 11:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A Tuesday evening domestic dispute led to a SWAT situation and ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old woman, according to the Albuquerque Police Department

Advertisement

According to APD Public Information Officer Tanner Tixier, a woman reported to police that her sister barricaded herself in a bedroom at a home on the 300 block of Yucca after threatening family members with a firearm.

Police initially received the call around 5:40 p.m. Tixier said the family escaped the home and notified APD. Officers eventually took suspect Ludene Romero into custody without incident.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 23, 2018 11:03 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 09:54 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch

Advertisement




Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire