APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
J.R. Oppenheim
January 23, 2018 11:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A Tuesday evening domestic dispute led to a SWAT situation and ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old woman, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
According to APD Public Information Officer Tanner Tixier, a woman reported to police that her sister barricaded herself in a bedroom at a home on the 300 block of Yucca after threatening family members with a firearm.
Police initially received the call around 5:40 p.m. Tixier said the family escaped the home and notified APD. Officers eventually took suspect Ludene Romero into custody without incident.
