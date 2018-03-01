Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says | KOB 4
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says

J.R. Oppenheim
March 01, 2018 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A male died at UNM Hospital early Thursday evening after Albuquerque Police Department officers found him at Tower Park.

APD Public Information Officer Daren DeAguero said the male had a wound in the upper part of his torso. Police have two people detained for questioning, DeAguero said.

The park remains closed as investigators process the scene.

No other information was immediately available.


Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: March 01, 2018 06:21 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 06:13 PM

