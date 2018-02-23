APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man who allegedly shot and injured a male victim at the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack and Casino early Wednesday morning has been arrested, New Mexico State Police officials say.
That victim is still in the hospital being treated for his injuries.
Police say 26-year-old Edwardo Casillas was found by Albuquerque police at a local motel Friday and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
State police interviewed Casillas after he was booked, officials say, when he "admitted to state police agents that he shot the victim." He is being charged with attempted murder, tampering with evidence and shooting from a motor vehicle.
