APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect

APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect

David Lynch
February 23, 2018 08:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man who allegedly shot and injured a male victim at the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack and Casino early Wednesday morning has been arrested, New Mexico State Police officials say.

Advertisement

That victim is still in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Police say 26-year-old Edwardo Casillas was found by Albuquerque police at a local motel Friday and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

State police interviewed Casillas after he was booked, officials say, when he "admitted to state police agents that he shot the victim." He is being charged with attempted murder, tampering with evidence and shooting from a motor vehicle.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Created: February 23, 2018 08:53 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect
APD arrests Albuquerque Downs shooting suspect
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
Teen abuse victim may have been sexually assaulted, burned
Teen abuse victim may have been sexually assaulted, burned
Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man
Suspect wanted for beating up 71-year-old man

Advertisement




Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Sled hockey a quietly burgeoning sport in ABQ
Sled hockey a quietly burgeoning sport in ABQ
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
'A total distraction': ABQ teacher union head blasts proposal of arming instructors
Memo calls into question what courthouse security officers can do in emergencies
Memo calls into question what courthouse security officers can do in emergencies
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
 