APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross

KOB.com Web Staff
January 06, 2018 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a house and struck the resident with a wooden cross.

Benita Lovato is accused of breaking into a woman's home in southeast Albuquerque. Police say when the victim returned home on Friday, she confronted Lovato. That's when authorities say Lovato insulted and physically assaulted the victim.

It took two hours and a SWAT callout to take Lovato into custody.

As of Saturday afternoon, the suspect was still in custody, and her bond yet to be determined by a judge.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 06, 2018 05:22 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 04:00 PM

