Pork packer gets violent with security before being arrested
KOB.com Web Staff
January 13, 2018 09:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a man caught stealing from a northeast Albuquerque Albertson's took the situation to a violent level when he was caught.
According to court documents, loss prevention officers at the Albertson's on Montgomery near San Mateo caught Tristan Apache putting packages of steak and pork in his pants. Police say when he was confronted, Apache threatened to stab the loss prevention officers with a knife.
Apache was tackled to the ground, and a knife then fell out of his hand. He was later taken into custody when police arrived.
He now faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Credits
Updated: January 13, 2018 09:44 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 06:14 PM
