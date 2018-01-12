APD identifies suspect fatally shot by officers during burglary
David Lynch
January 12, 2018 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police have identified the name of the suspect fatally struck by APD officers as they were responding to an early-morning burglary call on Sunday.
Police say Daniel Saavedra-Arreola had served time in "various correctional facilities," and was wanted by police at the time of his death for violating probation.
APD said on Sunday that Saavedra-Arreola had "brandished a weapon" toward officers before being shot.
