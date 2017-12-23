APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
David Lynch
December 23, 2017 05:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City police say they are investigating a body found on the East Side as a suspicious death.
APD officers say the body was found at Winterwood Way and Autumn Wood.
The scene was still active and blocked off with crime scene tape Saturday afternoon. Police said they initially responded when they received a call from someone who found the body in an arroyo.
They have yet to identify the victim; in fact, officers told KOB the body was so disfigured it's making it hard to even identify the gender.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
