APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures

Roger Robinson, 63, is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blue eyes and black/grey hair. He was last seen riding his bike outside – which caregivers say is a routine for him – though he is normally always back by 7 p.m.

In addition to dementia, police say Robinson also suffers from early onset dementia, and that he has not taken his nightly seizure medicine.