APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a Silver Alert has been issued following the disappearance of an elderly man who suffers from seizures and who was last seen Sunday at 4 p.m. outside an assisted living facility on Arvilla just off Candelaria.
Roger Robinson, 63, is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blue eyes and black/grey hair. He was last seen riding his bike outside – which caregivers say is a routine for him – though he is normally always back by 7 p.m.
In addition to dementia, police say Robinson also suffers from early onset dementia, and that he has not taken his nightly seizure medicine.
Police add Robinson does not have family or friends in the city, nor does he have a cell phone on his person.
If you have any information as to Robinson's whereabouts, you are urged to call APD at (505)659-7258.
