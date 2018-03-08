APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash | KOB 4
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash

Marian Camacho
March 08, 2018 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque Police officer involved in a crash that killed a six-year-old boy, is now countersuing the family he crashed into.

According to the countersuit, Officer Johnathan McDonnell was responding to a call of a male armed with a machete, when he crashed into the family’s car at the intersection of Eubank and Indian School.

The suit claims McDonnell had his “emergency lights and sirens fully engaged,” and that the mother, Antoinette Suina, made a left turn without making sure it was safe.  For that reason, McDonnell claims the crash was not his fault, and he was not negligent.

According to the suit, McDonnell has dealt with injuries and ensuing medical costs, as well as “emotional anguish,” since the crash.  He is seeking damages for costs surrounding the trial.

Six-year-old Joel Suina lost his life in that crash.  Earlier this year Joel’s mother, Antoinette Suina, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department based on Officer McDonnell’s driving record.

Records show he had previously been in at least five other crashes and one unauthorized pursuit.

The family said Officer McDonnell’s prior driving record should have been a red flag for APD and they’re asking for money to cover medical and funeral costs.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. In their report they state McDonnell was driving 80 miles-per-hour when he crashed into Suina’s car.  They believed he responded appropriately, and had his lights on, so in turn no charges were filed against him.


Marian Camacho


Updated: March 08, 2018 06:59 AM
Created: March 08, 2018 06:44 AM

