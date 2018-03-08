APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash

According to the suit, McDonnell has dealt with injuries and ensuing medical costs, as well as “emotional anguish,” since the crash. He is seeking damages for costs surrounding the trial.

Six-year-old Joel Suina lost his life in that crash. Earlier this year Joel’s mother, Antoinette Suina, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department based on Officer McDonnell’s driving record.

Records show he had previously been in at least five other crashes and one unauthorized pursuit.

The family said Officer McDonnell’s prior driving record should have been a red flag for APD and they’re asking for money to cover medical and funeral costs.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. In their report they state McDonnell was driving 80 miles-per-hour when he crashed into Suina’s car. They believed he responded appropriately, and had his lights on, so in turn no charges were filed against him.